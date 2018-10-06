Reporter.bz – Belize News

VIDEO – ACCUSED CHILD ABDUCTOR GOES TO COURT – BAIL HEARING IS ADJOURNED

VIDEO – ACCUSED CHILD ABDUCTOR GOES TO COURT – BAIL HEARING IS ADJOURNED
October 06
12:42 2018
British National Roger Wallis, who is accused of attempted kidnapping, is still in custody after Friday’s bail hearing. Despite the nature of the charges, the DPP’s office did not object to bail. 

But presiding judge, Adolph Lucas posed a number of concerns and has ordered the crown to provide him with the victim’s statements in order to decide whether or not to grant Wallis bail.

The case has been adjourned until Friday, October 12th.

 

