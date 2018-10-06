REPORTER: Marion Ali, –

Sisters, Cindy Miselly Cowo, 26, a waitress and Jarinet Consuelo Cowo, 16, of San Jose Succotz Village, Cayo, lost their lives early this morning when the vehicle they were travelling in careened off the George Price Highway and into the Mopan River. The incident happened around 4:00am, in the same village.

Carlos Martin Martinez, 53, a contractor of Belmopan told Police that he was driving his Toyota Rav 4 on the highway heading towards Succotz Village with the sisters as his passengers. Martinez said that when he reached between miles 71 and 72, he lost control of the vehicle and ran into the river. Both sisters were trapped inside the vehicle. Their bodies were retreived some hours later.

Police have not yet indicated if they will lay charges against Martinez.