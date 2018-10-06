The bodies of the two persons who were in the vehicle that careened off the George Price Highway and into the Mopan River earlier this morning have been recovered.

The Reporter has confirmed that the two persons, sisters, Cindy Cowo, 25, and Consuelo Cowo, 16, were from San Jose Succotz Village, Cayo, where the incident happened.

The sisters were reportedly travelling on the highway around 4:00am, when their white SUV ran off the road and into the river. They were found dead inside the vehicle.

