Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

EARLY MORNING ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON THE GEORGE PRICE HWY KILLS 2

EARLY MORNING ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON THE GEORGE PRICE HWY KILLS 2
October 06
14:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The bodies of the two persons who were in the vehicle that careened off the George Price Highway and into the Mopan River earlier this morning have been recovered.

The Reporter has confirmed that the two persons, sisters, Cindy Cowo, 25, and Consuelo Cowo, 16, were from San Jose Succotz Village, Cayo, where the incident happened.

The sisters were reportedly travelling on the highway around 4:00am, when their white SUV ran off the road and into the river. They were found dead inside the vehicle.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.