REPORTER: Marion Ali, –

Police have arrested and charged Ivor Garcia, 19, a bank teller employed with the National Bank of Belize Limited, with the crime of Theft.

The arrest follows a report made by Alvaro Alamina, 60, the General Manager of the bank, who told police that an audit conducted at the bank on Regent Street last week Friday revealed that two bundles of $50 worth $10,000 and another bundle in $20 notes worth $2,000 were missing.

Police reviewed the bank’s surveillance footage before arresting Garcia.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK