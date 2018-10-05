REPORTER: Marion Ali, –

Police have confirmed with the Reporter that the victim, Rockson Odiete, 51, left his house on Gentle Avenue around 10:30pm, in his taxi van along with a passenger when the two got involved in an argument which resulted in the stabbing.

Odiete suffered two stab wounds to the right side of his chest, another to the left pinky finger and another to the left ring finger. Odiete lost control of the vehicle and veered into the drain, and the passenger fled on foot towards Meighan Avenue. Police say they do not know the motive of the stabbing, and they are seeking a suspect

