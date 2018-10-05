Reporter.bz – Belize News

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND NEAR BELMOPAN SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT

October 05
20:45 2018
Police have confirmed that human remains were discovered today in a pond near the Belize Water Services sewage compound behind the Ministry of Works in Belmopan .

A pathologist who examined the remains has certifed that they included a human jawbone and shoulder bones. No injuries were detected on the bones retrieved and the pathologist said that the person was male and death occurred about three months ago.

At this point, Police have no clues as to whose remains they are or what was the cause of his death.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

