Police sources have confirmed that a Police Officer assigned to the Special Patrol Unit is facing disciplinary charges after he fired his gun outside a nightclub in Orange Walk. The video shows a man in a white shirt, allegedly gang affiliate Jose Medina. The man in the black shirt behind him is the Police Officer, identified as Michael Patten. the men cross the street and that is when Patten takes out his weapon and fires it into the air.

