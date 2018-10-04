Reporter.bz – Belize News

ORANGE WALK TEEN FOUND ALIVE, SHE WAS REPORTED MISSING A WEEK AGO

October 04
18:17 2018
Police are reporting that Analeily Chi, 14, was found alive and well in a home in San Luis Village, Orange Walk at around 5:30pm today. We are told that a man from San Jose Village has been detained as the investigation continues. Chan was reported missing almost a week ago by her father, who told Police he dropped her off near the market in town where she was supposed to meet friends to do a group project.

