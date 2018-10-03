REPORTER: News Staff, –

On September 24, Eden High School in Santa Elena was in the news after Police detained two students, and were accused of using excessive force. There was public outcry because family members of one of the students, who is a 16 year old, claimed that he was being harassed simply because he was involved in a relationship with the daughter of the arresting officer; she is a 15 year old.

They pointed out that the relationship of the students was even documented on Facebook, which we have been able to verify. Today, we can report that the student, 16, was picked up by Police yesterday and locked down overnight at the Police Station. Sources tell us that he will be charged for Unlawful Carnal Knowledge.

The Reporter will keep following the story.

