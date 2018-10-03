Reporter.bz – Belize News

‘ALLEDGE’ HOME INVASION OF AMERICAN IN SANTA ELENA

October 03
05:39 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, –

According to reliable reports, American architect Scott Field, 64, is at the K.H.M.H. in a medically induced coma. Field appears to have been the victim of a brutal home invasion sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning at his home in Santa Elena. He was found unconscious by an employee on Monday morning, with serious injuries to his head and face. Preliminary reports are that his home was ransacked and burglarized. Field allegedly moved to Belize two years ago and is building his home in Santa Elena.

