REPORTER: News Staff, –

According to reliable reports, American architect Scott Field, 64, is at the K.H.M.H. in a medically induced coma. Field appears to have been the victim of a brutal home invasion sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning at his home in Santa Elena. He was found unconscious by an employee on Monday morning, with serious injuries to his head and face. Preliminary reports are that his home was ransacked and burglarized. Field allegedly moved to Belize two years ago and is building his home in Santa Elena.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK