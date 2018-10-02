Reporter.bz – Belize News

STUDENTS PROTEST AT PETER CLAVER SCHOOL IN PUNTA GORDA

October 02
11:41 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, –

Students of Peter Claver School in Punta Gorda Town, along with teachers who were terminated, have stated that they will protest those terminations again today. On Monday only 3 students of 85 were in class, along with six new teachers hired to replace the nine that were fired. Students, teachers and prominent community members stood outside the classroom yesterday to demonstrate against what they say is an injustice. The teachers were fired by Board Chair Lisel Alamilla after they refused to accept her proposal to pay them every two months instead of every two weeks.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

