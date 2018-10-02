REPORTER: News Staff, –

Just after 4:00pm today Rufino Hernandez, 29, a resident of San Mateo in San Pedro Town, was charged for the murder of Christopher Meighan. Meighan’s body was found in a room at the Hotel Central Park on Friday morning. His throat had allegedly been cut and there were multiple stab wounds to his body. Hernandez joins Lalman Logan who was arraigned Monday for the same murder.

