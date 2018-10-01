Reporter.bz – Belize News

THE MYSTERY OF HUMAN BODY PARTS NEAR TEAKETTLE CONTINUES

October 01
10:40 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, –

So far the search for a body in the river behind the communities of Ontario, Blackman Eddy and Teakettle has turned up only two dismembered legs without distinguishing marks. The family of missing Ontario teen Gerardo Miguel Vasquez,17, who disappeared on September 25th, is involved in the search, which now includes members of the Coast Guard. 

A friend of Vasquez today told the Reporter that they were unable to identify the body parts found so far so they are still hopeful that their loved one is alive. That friend explained that Vasquez had been threatened and beat up before in the village, and so did not leave his home much. The search continues.

 

