REPORTER: News Staff, – Sept. 29th.

San Pedro police have detained a Belizean-American for questioning in relation to the discovery of the body of Caye Caulker resident Christopher Meighan, 21, in a room at the Hotel Central Park yesterday afternoon.

Meighan was discovered in the room just after 11:18 a.m on September 28th, between two beds with what has been described as a large cut wound to the throat, to his left abdomen and another to the left foot just hours after he had entered the hotel room in the company of two men.

Police sources say that Meighan’s body was discovered by a housekeeper after the group had failed to check out of their room, which was booked on the previous evening.

Following the discovery authorities reviewed surveillance cameras which led to the arrest of a Belizean American man trying to board a flight out of the country via the Phillip Goldson Airport in Ladyville

