Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • 1am. GANG-LAND STYLE SHOOTING IN ORANGE WALK UPDATE – REPORTER: News Staff, – Tensions are high in Orange Walk Town after more violence and bloodshed resulted in the death of one man and another clinging to life...
  • ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN The family of Trial Farm resident Eddie Zamora, 24, is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Zamora was last seen on Saturday morning near the OW Bypass on...
  • SUSPECTED MURDERER CAUGHT BOARDING FLIGHT REPORTER: News Staff, – San Pedro police have detained a Belizean-American for questioning in relation to the discovery of the body of Caye Caulker resident Christopher Meighan, 21, in a...
  • HUMAN BODY PARTS FOUND IN RIVER NEAR TEAKETTLE VILLAGE Sources have confirmed that human body parts have indeed been found in the river behind Teakettle. There were reports of sightings by villagers yesterday and we are told the search...
  • TWO SUSPECTS DETAINED AFTER ROBBERIES IN COROZAL Police in Corozal are reporting the arrest of two suspects, one of whom was found in possession of a homemade firearm, in relation to two robberies in which businesses were...
  

ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN

ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN
September 30
07:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The family of Trial Farm resident Eddie Zamora, 24, is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Zamora was last seen on Saturday morning near the OW Bypass on the Phillip Goldson Highway heading to Corozal. If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call #607-2650, #607-2742 or the nearest Police Station.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Tags
missingtrial farm Belize
Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • 1am. GANG-LAND STYLE SHOOTING IN ORANGE WALK UPDATE – REPORTER: News Staff, – Tensions are high in Orange Walk Town after more violence and bloodshed resulted in the death of one man and another clinging to life...
  • ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN The family of Trial Farm resident Eddie Zamora, 24, is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Zamora was last seen on Saturday morning near the OW Bypass on...
  • SUSPECTED MURDERER CAUGHT BOARDING FLIGHT REPORTER: News Staff, – San Pedro police have detained a Belizean-American for questioning in relation to the discovery of the body of Caye Caulker resident Christopher Meighan, 21, in a...
  • HUMAN BODY PARTS FOUND IN RIVER NEAR TEAKETTLE VILLAGE Sources have confirmed that human body parts have indeed been found in the river behind Teakettle. There were reports of sightings by villagers yesterday and we are told the search...
  • TWO SUSPECTS DETAINED AFTER ROBBERIES IN COROZAL Police in Corozal are reporting the arrest of two suspects, one of whom was found in possession of a homemade firearm, in relation to two robberies in which businesses were...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.