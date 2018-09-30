ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN
September 30
07:50 2018
The family of Trial Farm resident Eddie Zamora, 24, is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Zamora was last seen on Saturday morning near the OW Bypass on the Phillip Goldson Highway heading to Corozal. If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call #607-2650, #607-2742 or the nearest Police Station.
