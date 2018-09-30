Reporter.bz – Belize News

1am. GANG-LAND STYLE SHOOTING IN ORANGE WALK

September 30
08:14 2018
UPDATE – REPORTER: News Staff, –

Tensions are high in Orange Walk Town after more violence and bloodshed resulted in the death of one man and another clinging to life at the KHMH.

At around 12:48 am Police were called to the intersection of Sapodilla and Zericote Streets where they found an unconscious Justin Diaz, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. According to reports Diaz was on the street when a dark colored car sped past and a gunman inside opened fire.

At Around 12:30am that same morning Samuel Castro, 25, was shot dead while standing in front of a house on Muffles Street. A gunman rode by on a motorcycle and released multiple shots at him which penetrated his back and arm.

The two shootings are thought to be gang related, though sources say Castro’s murder may have been a case of mistaken identity.

REPORTER: 8.15am

Orange Walk Town resident Justin Diaz, 23, is in critical condition at the Northern Regional Hospital after he was shot to the chest and leg at around 1:00am. Diaz was standing on the corner of Sapodilla and Zericote Street when a dark car passed by and a gunman inside the car opened fire. Diaz’s shooting is believed to be gang related and connected to the murder of Samuel Castro which occurred just minutes before.

