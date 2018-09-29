Police in Corozal are reporting the arrest of two suspects, one of whom was found in possession of a homemade firearm, in relation to two robberies in which businesses were targeted by armed individuals within days of each other.

In the first instance, on September 26th at about 7:15 p.m. Aqua Fina Purified Water on ”G” Street in South Corozal Town was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash by two individuas.

Reports state that two customers who were inside the establishment were also robbed of their personal belongings when the thieves held up businessman Roy Reyes outside the business before proceeding inside to hold up the customers at gunpoint.

The second incident occurred on September 27th at Gao Tai Store located at the corner of 7th Avenue and 5th St. South Corozal Town when at around 8:50 p.m. responding officers met four men dressed in dark clothing exiting the store.

Upon exiting the establishment one of the robbers reportedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the officers before he escaped with the other individuals.

When officers went inside the store they met Chinease Businessman Hai Quing Li 28, who reported that the band of thieves had escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.