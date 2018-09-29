Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • 1am. GANG-LAND STYLE SHOOTING IN ORANGE WALK UPDATE – REPORTER: News Staff, – Tensions are high in Orange Walk Town after more violence and bloodshed resulted in the death of one man and another clinging to life...
  • ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN The family of Trial Farm resident Eddie Zamora, 24, is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Zamora was last seen on Saturday morning near the OW Bypass on...
  • SUSPECTED MURDERER CAUGHT BOARDING FLIGHT REPORTER: News Staff, – San Pedro police have detained a Belizean-American for questioning in relation to the discovery of the body of Caye Caulker resident Christopher Meighan, 21, in a...
  • HUMAN BODY PARTS FOUND IN RIVER NEAR TEAKETTLE VILLAGE Sources have confirmed that human body parts have indeed been found in the river behind Teakettle. There were reports of sightings by villagers yesterday and we are told the search...
  • TWO SUSPECTS DETAINED AFTER ROBBERIES IN COROZAL Police in Corozal are reporting the arrest of two suspects, one of whom was found in possession of a homemade firearm, in relation to two robberies in which businesses were...
  

SUSPECTED MURDERER CAUGHT BOARDING FLIGHT

SUSPECTED MURDERER CAUGHT BOARDING FLIGHT
September 29
16:24 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

REPORTER: News Staff, –

San Pedro police have detained a Belizean-American for questioning in relation to the discovery of the body of Caye Caulker resident Christopher Meighan, 21, in a room at the Hotel Central Park yesterday afternoon.

Meighan was discovered in the room just after 11:18 a.m on September 28th, between two beds with what has been described as a large cut wound to the throat, to his left abdomen and another to the left foot just hours after he had entered the hotel room in the company of two men.

Police sources say that Meighan’s body was discovered by a housekeeper after the group had failed to check out of their room, which was booked on the previous evening.

Following the discovery authorities reviewed surveillance cameras which led to the arrest of a Belizean American man trying to board a flight out of the country via the Phillip Goldson Airport in Ladyville

 

LINKED NEWS ARTICLE

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • 1am. GANG-LAND STYLE SHOOTING IN ORANGE WALK UPDATE – REPORTER: News Staff, – Tensions are high in Orange Walk Town after more violence and bloodshed resulted in the death of one man and another clinging to life...
  • ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN The family of Trial Farm resident Eddie Zamora, 24, is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Zamora was last seen on Saturday morning near the OW Bypass on...
  • SUSPECTED MURDERER CAUGHT BOARDING FLIGHT REPORTER: News Staff, – San Pedro police have detained a Belizean-American for questioning in relation to the discovery of the body of Caye Caulker resident Christopher Meighan, 21, in a...
  • HUMAN BODY PARTS FOUND IN RIVER NEAR TEAKETTLE VILLAGE Sources have confirmed that human body parts have indeed been found in the river behind Teakettle. There were reports of sightings by villagers yesterday and we are told the search...
  • TWO SUSPECTS DETAINED AFTER ROBBERIES IN COROZAL Police in Corozal are reporting the arrest of two suspects, one of whom was found in possession of a homemade firearm, in relation to two robberies in which businesses were...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.