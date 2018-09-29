Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • 1am. GANG-LAND STYLE SHOOTING IN ORANGE WALK UPDATE – REPORTER: News Staff, – Tensions are high in Orange Walk Town after more violence and bloodshed resulted in the death of one man and another clinging to life...
  • ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN The family of Trial Farm resident Eddie Zamora, 24, is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Zamora was last seen on Saturday morning near the OW Bypass on...
  • SUSPECTED MURDERER CAUGHT BOARDING FLIGHT REPORTER: News Staff, – San Pedro police have detained a Belizean-American for questioning in relation to the discovery of the body of Caye Caulker resident Christopher Meighan, 21, in a...
  • HUMAN BODY PARTS FOUND IN RIVER NEAR TEAKETTLE VILLAGE Sources have confirmed that human body parts have indeed been found in the river behind Teakettle. There were reports of sightings by villagers yesterday and we are told the search...
  • TWO SUSPECTS DETAINED AFTER ROBBERIES IN COROZAL Police in Corozal are reporting the arrest of two suspects, one of whom was found in possession of a homemade firearm, in relation to two robberies in which businesses were...
  

MAN CHARGED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT AT CHURCH

MAN CHARGED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT AT CHURCH
September 29
18:23 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: News Staff, -

On Saturday September 29th Belize City police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Bensford Bennett. He was formally charged for sexually assaulting a female minor, 12, in church.

As a result of their investigation, Police believed that Bennett, an unemployed Belize City resident, is the person who allegedy assaulted the minor on September 23rd during a church service in Belize City.

The female child, in the company of her parents, reported to Police that at around 9:55 p.m. on the said night she went to church service with family members and when she went to use the restroom a male individual pulled her into one of the bathroom stalls and indecently assaulted her.

Bennett is expected to be arraigned early next week.

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • 1am. GANG-LAND STYLE SHOOTING IN ORANGE WALK UPDATE – REPORTER: News Staff, – Tensions are high in Orange Walk Town after more violence and bloodshed resulted in the death of one man and another clinging to life...
  • ANOTHER MISSING YOUNG MAN The family of Trial Farm resident Eddie Zamora, 24, is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Zamora was last seen on Saturday morning near the OW Bypass on...
  • SUSPECTED MURDERER CAUGHT BOARDING FLIGHT REPORTER: News Staff, – San Pedro police have detained a Belizean-American for questioning in relation to the discovery of the body of Caye Caulker resident Christopher Meighan, 21, in a...
  • HUMAN BODY PARTS FOUND IN RIVER NEAR TEAKETTLE VILLAGE Sources have confirmed that human body parts have indeed been found in the river behind Teakettle. There were reports of sightings by villagers yesterday and we are told the search...
  • TWO SUSPECTS DETAINED AFTER ROBBERIES IN COROZAL Police in Corozal are reporting the arrest of two suspects, one of whom was found in possession of a homemade firearm, in relation to two robberies in which businesses were...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.