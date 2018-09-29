REPORTER: News Staff, -

On Saturday September 29th Belize City police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Bensford Bennett. He was formally charged for sexually assaulting a female minor, 12, in church.

As a result of their investigation, Police believed that Bennett, an unemployed Belize City resident, is the person who allegedy assaulted the minor on September 23rd during a church service in Belize City.

The female child, in the company of her parents, reported to Police that at around 9:55 p.m. on the said night she went to church service with family members and when she went to use the restroom a male individual pulled her into one of the bathroom stalls and indecently assaulted her.

Bennett is expected to be arraigned early next week.