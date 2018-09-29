HUMAN BODY PARTS FOUND IN RIVER NEAR TEAKETTLE VILLAGE
September 29
13:06 2018
Sources have confirmed that human body parts have indeed been found in the river behind Teakettle. There were reports of sightings by villagers yesterday and we are told the search continued early this morning. Police are reportedly headed to the scene to verify. We’ll have more details as we get them.
