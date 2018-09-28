Today Belmopan businessman Jahangir Abadi was convicted of the crime of Abatement to Murder in the Belmopan Supreme Court. Abadi had been charged in 2016 along with Bradley Paumen and others after they allegedly conspired to orchestrate a ‘hit’ on landowner Michael Modiri. Abadi will be sentenced on October 29, but could face up to life in prison.

