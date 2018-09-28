Reporter.bz – Belize News

Jahangir Abadi CONVICTED OF ABATEMENT TO MURDER

September 28
16:04 2018
Today Belmopan businessman Jahangir Abadi was convicted of the crime of Abatement to Murder in the Belmopan Supreme Court. Abadi had been charged in 2016 along with Bradley Paumen and others after they allegedly conspired to orchestrate a ‘hit’ on landowner Michael Modiri. Abadi will be sentenced on October 29, but could face up to life in prison.

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

