UPDATE: IDENTIFIED – BODY FOUND AT SAN PEDRO HOTEL

September 28
13:03 2018
UPDATE: Body at San Pedro Hotel Identified, –

The body found in the Hotel Central Park in San Pedro has been identified as Christopher Meighan, 21. Meighan was a resident of Caye Caulker. He was found in a hotel room dead with multiple stab wounds to the body. Sources say that Police have a suspect detained. That suspect was caught attempting to board a flight to leave the country.

The Reporter has confirmed that the body of a male person was found in a room at the Hotel Central Park in San Pedro at around 11:30am today. The body was found with multiple stab wounds. While we know the identity of the individual we will withhold until family has been notified.

