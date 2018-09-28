UPDATE: IDENTIFIED – BODY FOUND AT SAN PEDRO HOTEL
The body found in the Hotel Central Park in San Pedro has been identified as Christopher Meighan, 21. Meighan was a resident of Caye Caulker. He was found in a hotel room dead with multiple stab wounds to the body. Sources say that Police have a suspect detained. That suspect was caught attempting to board a flight to leave the country.
The Reporter has confirmed that the body of a male person was found in a room at the Hotel Central Park in San Pedro at around 11:30am today. The body was found with multiple stab wounds. While we know the identity of the individual we will withhold until family has been notified.
