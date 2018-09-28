The Reporter has now been able to confirm that British National Roger Wallis, 63, has been arrested and charged for two counts of Attempted Kidnapping. He was positively identified this evening. Wallis has allegedly been living in Belmopan for close to 15 years. He will be held in lock-down over the weekend and arraigned on Monday.

