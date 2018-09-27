UPDATE

This is the van which Police believe was used in an attempt to abduct three children walking home from school in Belmopan on Monday. Police also have one man in custody, and we are told he is being questioned at this time. We have been unable to confirm whether he has been identified by the children.

On Monday, two men in a white van attempted to abduct three students of United Evergreen Primary School in Belmopan as they were heading home on the George Price Boulevard. One man offered the children a ride, and when they refused he got out and attempted to pull the youngest child, 8, into the van. The other two children, 12 and 14, fought him and the van sped off. Today, Police sources have confirmed that a white van was found in the Belmopan area that fits the description. We can confirm that the van has been impounded by Police. We’ll have more details as we get them.

