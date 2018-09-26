Reporter.bz – Belize News

SEVEN B.D.F SOLDIERS WALK, CASE FILE NOT AVAILABLE

SEVEN B.D.F SOLDIERS WALK, CASE FILE NOT AVAILABLE
September 26
12:31 2018
Seven BDF soldiers and one Police Officer, all assigned to the Belize Special Assignments Group (BSAG) in February 2018 when they were accused of beating Ariel Salazar to death, walked free today in Orange Walk after Magistrate Patricia Arana struck out the case. We are told that she did so on the grounds that the case file was not available.

A Police source told us that the case file had been sent to the DPP and she sent it back to them with additional instructions, and that is why it was not available for Court this morning. That source noted that this case has only been before the Court six months while there are presently matters pending for years. We are reliably informed that the Police intend to rearrest the men on the same charge of murder.

More details and full reporting in Friday's REPORTER NEWSPAPER

