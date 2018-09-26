Reporter.bz – Belize News

WEAPON FOUND BY POLICE NEAR DRUG PLANE SITE

September 26
19:30 2018
According to Police, acting on information received they recovered an AR-15 with five live rounds in a corn field two miles west of what they call the Northern Road Airstrip. While not much information has been provided, the Reporter has been informed that the assault rifle was located near to where a drug plane landed recently. Unconfirmed reports are that investigators are trying to link the gun to the September 9th landing at Tres Leguas. Readers will recall that the Police/BDF team reported that it was fired on as it approached the plane.

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

