On Saturday Police conducted a search at the home of Special Constable Kevin Trapp in Punta Gorda Town. They confiscated a number of Police uniforms, and arrested and charged Trapp for assaulting an officer during the search. What wasn’t mentioned is that Police also confiscated a large number of items, including a toilet, which are believed to have been stolen in recent burglaries in PG.

