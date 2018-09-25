P.G SPECIAL CONSTABLE MAY HAVE STOLEN MANY ITEMS
September 25
20:38 2018
On Saturday Police conducted a search at the home of Special Constable Kevin Trapp in Punta Gorda Town. They confiscated a number of Police uniforms, and arrested and charged Trapp for assaulting an officer during the search. What wasn’t mentioned is that Police also confiscated a large number of items, including a toilet, which are believed to have been stolen in recent burglaries in PG.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – –
This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.
More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER
MORE BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES