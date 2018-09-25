Reporter.bz – Belize News

BELIZEAN-AMERICAN Adrienne Barillas, FOUND DEAD ON U.S ARMY BASE/KOREA

September 25
13:07 2018
The Reporter extends condolences to the Barillas family on the death of Adrienne Barillas. According to a US Army newsletter, Stars and Stripes, Pfc. Barillas, who was stationed at Camp Humphreys in South Korea for the past six months, was found unresponsive on the base and pronounced dead on Sunday.

The newsletter states that the sudden death is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Command. Barillas, a Water Treatment Specialist who had earned the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, was “a warrior and a valued member of our team. We mourn her loss and pray for the comfort of her family and loved ones at this difficult time,” stated Lt. Col. Chad Ramskugler, her battalion commander.

