By: Mike Rudon Jr.

Last week a friend of mine posted, on Facebook – “As a people we are lost. No principles, no loyalty, no moral compass…we think everything is about doing what we feel, never considering the consequences of our actions on others. We are selfish and self-centered.” Ihad to edit slightly because my friend, bless her acerbic soul, curses worse than a sailor on shore leave, but the message is intact.

I start on a personal note, and I go there first because I am many things, many terrible things, but I draw the line at being a hypocrite. I have been as lost as it is possible to be. I have taken long journeys on seas of alcohol where my moral compass was nowhere in evidence. I have done, and continue to do selfish things, putting my wants and pleasures first, and my family’s needs last. I’m sitting here writing this and I want to press the delete button. I want to compose long odes to my greatness and magnificence. I want to write about my charm and wit and good looks. I’d even want to delve into my many acts of charity and kindness and goodness and mercy. But the truth is the truth.

I genuinely didn’t start out to be a bad person. I don’t even think I’m a particularly bad person. But then what do you call a person who leaves work, promises that he’ll pick up his son from school and then stops to take just one drink and gets home two days after? What do you call a person who has made promise after promise to his family and loved ones and has broken them just as easily, if not the worst kind of scoundrel? A cad of the highest order, as my friend Dorian would say. What do you call someone who continues to long for the momentary, delusional pleasure of a rum and coke when he knows the unspeakable damage it has done to his personal and professional life, to the family he loves, to his friends, to himself?