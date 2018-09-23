Residents of Orange Walk are still trying to comprehend the tragedy which took four lives this morning. There is confirmation that father Alfredo Ernesto Petillo, 35, stepson Kevaughn, 14, and daughters Jada, 12 and Mia, 10 all died in a fire which started at around 5:00am in their wooden home. Reports are that Petillo, his wife Zelda and youngest child got out safe, but he went back in to save them. Friends and neighbours say the fire is believed to have been started by a candle left burning in the home.