Belize’s Independence Day celebrations kicked off this morning with simultaneous celebrations in Belmopan and Belize City. The official ceremonies in Belmopan featured formalities such as the Governor General, Sir Colville Young, inspecting the Guard of Honour of the Belize Defense Force, an address by Leader of the Opposition John Briceño and Acting Prime Minister Patrick Faber.

The celebrations are held under the theme “Belize Da Fi Wi – Now & Forever, 8867”.