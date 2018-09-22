Parade – Independence Day Sept. 21st. 2018
Belize’s Independence Day celebrations kicked off this morning with simultaneous celebrations in Belmopan and Belize City. The official ceremonies in Belmopan featured formalities such as the Governor General, Sir Colville Young, inspecting the Guard of Honour of the Belize Defense Force, an address by Leader of the Opposition John Briceño and Acting Prime Minister Patrick Faber.
The celebrations are held under the theme “Belize Da Fi Wi – Now & Forever, 8867”.
Segment 1 –
Belize City Mayor & Deputy Mayor – Honor Guard, Belize Defense Force – Cadets – Cadets Band – Belize Imperial Band – Girls Guide – Boys Scouts – Police Cadet Core – Maud Williams H.S
MAUD WILLIAMS H.S – ANGLICAN CATHEDRAL COLLEGE H.S
PALLOTTI – SADIE VERNON TECHNICAL H.S. – ST. JOHNS COLLEGE H.S
GWEN LIZARAGA H.S – COLLET STEEL ORCHESTRA – LADYVILLE TECHNICAL
CANAAN SDA SCHOOL – EDWARD P YORKE H.S
EDWARD P YORKE H.S – WESLEY COLLEGE – & – WESLEY jr. COLLEGE
WESLEY COLLEGE – St. CATHERINE ACADEMY
