Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • BODY OF MISSING FISHERMAN FOUND REPORTER: News Staff, - The Reporter has confirmed that the body of missing San Pedro fisherman Miguel Arroyo, 23, has been found. Arroyo left home on September 10th at 2:00pm...
  • POLICE CHASE & SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR SWING BRIDGE Information reaching the Reporter this morning is that Police and civilians were conducting a search for a missing person in the river near the Swing Bridge. We have confirmed that...
  • POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTITY OF MAN IN VIDEO Police in Orange Walk are seeking your assistance in the apprehension of this man, identified as Fredrick Rhaburn Jr. of an Orange Walk Town address who tried to rob an...
  

School Children’s Parade, Independence Day Sept. 21st. 2018

School Children’s Parade, Independence Day Sept. 21st. 2018
September 21
17:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Belize’s Independence Day celebrations kicked off this morning with simultaneous celebrations in Belmopan and Belize City. The official ceremonies in Belmopan featured formalities such as the Governor General, Sir Colville Young, inspecting the Guard of Honour of the Belize Defense Force, an address by Leader of the Opposition John Briceño and Acting Prime Minister Patrick Faber.
The celebrations are held under the theme “Belize Da Fi Wi – Now & Forever, 8867”.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
By digitalBELIZE.LIVE

digitalBELIZE.LIVE   is coming on  www.reporter.bz 

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • BODY OF MISSING FISHERMAN FOUND REPORTER: News Staff, - The Reporter has confirmed that the body of missing San Pedro fisherman Miguel Arroyo, 23, has been found. Arroyo left home on September 10th at 2:00pm...
  • POLICE CHASE & SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR SWING BRIDGE Information reaching the Reporter this morning is that Police and civilians were conducting a search for a missing person in the river near the Swing Bridge. We have confirmed that...
  • POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTITY OF MAN IN VIDEO Police in Orange Walk are seeking your assistance in the apprehension of this man, identified as Fredrick Rhaburn Jr. of an Orange Walk Town address who tried to rob an...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.