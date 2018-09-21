REPORTER: News Staff, -

The Belize Network of NGOs (BNN) has launched an online survey geared towards understanding Belizeans’ perspective on Guatemala’s territorial claim.

The BNN explained that the survey aims to produce data that will give a sense of Belizeans’ willingness to take the territorial dispute to the International Court if Justice.

“The BNN expects that survey results will provide guidance on the different methods that

should be implemented to disseminate information related to the ICJ Referendum

Public Awareness Campaign to the various districts, in particular to rural and remote

areas,” the BNN said.

Aldair Gongora, a Belizean PhD Candidate at Boston University will be administering the survey, which will be implemented in one-month intervals to create time-based snapshots of public opinion.

The BNN said that the data will be made available to the public so that interest persons can conduct their own analysis,l but members of the public will not be able to edit the data.

The survey can be accessed by going to bit.ly/theguatemalaclaim.