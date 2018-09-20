Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • BODY OF MISSING FISHERMAN FOUND REPORTER: News Staff, - The Reporter has confirmed that the body of missing San Pedro fisherman Miguel Arroyo, 23, has been found. Arroyo left home on September 10th at 2:00pm...
  • POLICE CHASE & SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR SWING BRIDGE Information reaching the Reporter this morning is that Police and civilians were conducting a search for a missing person in the river near the Swing Bridge. We have confirmed that...
  • POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTITY OF MAN IN VIDEO Police in Orange Walk are seeking your assistance in the apprehension of this man, identified as Fredrick Rhaburn Jr. of an Orange Walk Town address who tried to rob an...
  

CWU and CENTRAL BANK SIGN NEW CBA

CWU and CENTRAL BANK SIGN NEW CBA
September 20
16:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, -

The Christian Workers Union has negotiated a new collective Bargaining Agreement with the Central Bank of Belize, allowing the security staff to get a 10 percent salary raise.

The CWU announced the new CBA today, explaining that agreement is for three years with 5 percent of the increase taking effect in 2018, 3 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in 2020, without any reduction to other benefits being received.

“It governs the working conditions of the non-managerial Staff of the Central Bank’s Security Department, 15 of whom are CWU Members. The Bank has committed to disburse the Security Officers’ back pay by the end of this month,” the CWU said.

The union noted that negotiations for the agreement were amicable and commended the Labour department for its role in arriving at the agreement. Joy Grant, Governor of the CBB along with the Human Resources Manager Timothy Grant signed the agreement on behalf of the bank along with Acting Labour Commissioner Paulette Wagner, along with Security Officers Chief Union Representative Alex Ferguson and his Deputy, Sherman Crawford.

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • BODY OF MISSING FISHERMAN FOUND REPORTER: News Staff, - The Reporter has confirmed that the body of missing San Pedro fisherman Miguel Arroyo, 23, has been found. Arroyo left home on September 10th at 2:00pm...
  • POLICE CHASE & SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR SWING BRIDGE Information reaching the Reporter this morning is that Police and civilians were conducting a search for a missing person in the river near the Swing Bridge. We have confirmed that...
  • POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTITY OF MAN IN VIDEO Police in Orange Walk are seeking your assistance in the apprehension of this man, identified as Fredrick Rhaburn Jr. of an Orange Walk Town address who tried to rob an...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.