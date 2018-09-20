REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, -

The Christian Workers Union has negotiated a new collective Bargaining Agreement with the Central Bank of Belize, allowing the security staff to get a 10 percent salary raise.

The CWU announced the new CBA today, explaining that agreement is for three years with 5 percent of the increase taking effect in 2018, 3 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in 2020, without any reduction to other benefits being received.

“It governs the working conditions of the non-managerial Staff of the Central Bank’s Security Department, 15 of whom are CWU Members. The Bank has committed to disburse the Security Officers’ back pay by the end of this month,” the CWU said.

The union noted that negotiations for the agreement were amicable and commended the Labour department for its role in arriving at the agreement. Joy Grant, Governor of the CBB along with the Human Resources Manager Timothy Grant signed the agreement on behalf of the bank along with Acting Labour Commissioner Paulette Wagner, along with Security Officers Chief Union Representative Alex Ferguson and his Deputy, Sherman Crawford.