In a release issued moments ago, the Ministry of National Security has blamed head of the Belize Territorial Volunteers (BTV) Wil Maheia for the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) agressing kayakers during the running of the 3rd Annual sarstoon Eco-Challenge. The release asserts that Maheia did not alert BDF elements at the Forward Operating Base about the race – “Although totally aware of the proper procedure, Mr. Maheia did not observe them on both occasions and instead proceeded along the river without a BDF escort and without informing them of his intentions, whereupon the GAF seized on the opportunity to restrain the group. At that stage, the situation could have become volatile if the BDF had intervened… this recent incident, therefore, questions the true intentions and motives of Mr. Maheia.” The Reporter notes that the Coast Guard participated in the Kayak race, so it is interesting that the Ministry of National Security did not know about the race.