UPDATE: Sept 15th. 2018



REPORTER: News Staff, –

Five Mexicans who were detained late last Thursday on suspicion that they might be linked to last week’s hefty amount of cocaine seized, have been released.

The Reporter confirmed today that the five persons – three men and two women – were released without charges on Saturday.

The five were detained while shopping at the It Store on Queen Street sometime after 4:00 Thursday evening. Police had zeroed in on their vehicle bearing Mexican license plates, after it was seen earlier near the Magistrate’s Court while the alleged Mexican drug dealers charged for the 1,225 pounds of suspected cocaine were being arraigned.