A San Pedro woman has been arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking in connection with the discovery of over 7 pounds of marijuana.

Police say they searched Dorla Morales, 28, around 9:50 Friday morning at a boat dock in San Pedro, and found the drugs on her.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

A www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS stories, more details will be available soon.