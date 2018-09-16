REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Three people were reportedly stabbed during a fight at Pier One in Belize City early Saturday morning.

The Reporter understands that the three victims are: Kenan Faber, 21, a stevedore of Fabers Road, Belize City, who suffered a stab wound on the left arm pit which also punctured his left lung; a 17 year-old minor of Hunter’s Lane, Belize City, who suffered a cut wound on the back of the head and an abrasion on the right arm; and Keran Miguel, 21, a construction worker of Emma Street, Belize City, who was stabbed on the right side of the neck.

According to reliable sources, the three were at Pier One around 12:45 Saturday morning when a big fight erupted involving a group of about six people and they were stabbed.

The three are receiving treatment at the KHMH, where doctors have reportedly classified Bennett’s injury as Wounding, but are yet to classify Faber’s and Miguel’s injuries.

