On Wednesday, September 12th, the United States Embassy in Belmopan issued a press statement in which it acknowledged the recent accomplishment of Belize’s security forces in their interception of a drug plane on Sunday night in Northern Belize with over 556 kilograms of cocaine.

The drug plane which allegedly departed from Venezuela with its cargo valued at over 14 million dollars was discovered on September 9th within the transshipment corridor in the Tres Leguas Community of Blue Creek Village which sits on the northern border with Mexico.

The Embassy’s release classified the incident as “a major drug bust,” which it says portrays the importance of collaboration between the Belize Police Department and the Belize Defence Force along with other law enforcement and security agencies to combat criminal organizations.

While the Embassy issued praises, it also took the opportunity to remind Belize that it still remains on the U.S. list of those nations deemed to be major illicit drug producing and/or transit countries.

“But this weekend’s action shows the important work Belize is doing to combat the transshipment of illegal drugs. We urge the Government of Belize to intensify these efforts and prosecute offenders,” the release stated.

In closing the statement elaborated on the close partnership and many ties that the United States shares with Belize. The U.S. also committed its continued support for the country by partnering with border security, law enforcement, military, and criminal justice agencies to strengthen citizen security across Belize.