REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

Family members, friends and co-workers of missing Orange Walk man, Julio Estuardo Choc, 35, have formed a search party in the hopes that they will find clues of his whereabouts.

Choc’s wife, Edelmira Choc told the Reporter a few minutes ago that they are focusing their search in the Salvapan area of Belmopan where Choc also had a place to stay during the week when he worked in Belmopan.

On the morning he went missing, September 9, Mrs Choc told us her husband took a bus from their home in Orange Walk enroute to Belmopan to report to work. She said he never reached the work place and no one has seen him or heard from him since then.

Mrs. Choc added that she does not know that her husband’s life or well-being had been in danger, but she added that he had a Manslaughter case pending for a fatal traffic accident that occurred earlier this year.

On the morning of September 9, Choc left home wearing a red and black striped shirt, long grey pants and a pair of black shoes. He is clear complexion, stands about 5’5” tall, is medium built and has the name ‘Estuardo’ tattooed on his right hand. If you know his whereabouts or have seen someone matching this description, you’re asked to call the nearest police station.