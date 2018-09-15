Ingrid Juarez, BTL’s Diginet’s Communications Coordinator said that the company has a variety of deals, including two months free for customers who sign up for the fiber-optic home service at the Expo. The service is a step up from the existing one because it does not buffer, which makes the speed super fast. BTL customers can access the service, starting at $69 for 5 megs. BTL is also offering data-ready cell phones from $79. Switching service providers affords customers BTL 4G LTE cell phones as low as $49.

BTL customers can also enjoy double-up on their credits at the compound this weekend. Coupled with purchasing a device also entitles customers to free all-in-one bundle good for three days. This offer includes talk time, on-net minutes, data and text bundles. Customers can also explore the Netflix option with BTL’s tv’s which are set up on at the BTL just for that purpose.

Megan Galvez, a sales representative with Belize Diesel and Equipment Co. Ltd., is promoting the company’s newest vehicle – the 2019 Toyota RUSH, a 7-seater, family size SUV. It has a 1.5 litre engine, 4-cylinders, and is a 2-wheel drive vehicle, going for $69,500 with duty and taxes already paid, or $45,000 without duty and taxes paid.

Belize Diesel works along with the banks to help customers with financing. As a part of this option which can extend for up to seven years, customers receive three full years free servicing, three years free licensing and three tanks full of fuel.

The Chamber anticipates that last year’s number of visitors of close to 16,000 will be surpassed this year.