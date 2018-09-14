REPORTER: News Staff, -

In the last Business Perspective we had commenced a conversation on the skills mismatch, as measured via the skills mismatch index (SMI), a tool that helps us gauge whether the “gap” between the supply of skills and the demand for those skills is narrowing or widening. And, when calculated using country-level data for working-age population and employed, the SMI indicates a welcomed downward path.However, as was discussed previously, it is worth looking at the SMI a bit closer.

As a first step, this closer look includes looking at the SMI at the “district levels.”For example, when one looks at the labour force data for September, one would note that not all individual districts are seeing a reduction in their SMIs. As shown in the accompanying image, apart from the sharp declines for the Belize District and Orange Walk’s fairly stable path for the last two years, the remaining districts all demonstrate increases in their respective indices.

The immediate take away from the dissimilar trajectories is that the country-level downward trend is likely being heavily influenced by the large role that the Belize District—which houses the commercial capital, Belize City—plays. One would find that if the country-level SMI would exclude only this district, the aforementioned downward trend would be reversed.