REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, –

Police have arrested and charged Wayne Welch, 24 with Attempted Murder, Dangerous Harm and Use of Deadly Means of Harm upon Dawn Parchue, 23.

Parchue was shot multiple times in the upper stomach and once on the right foot shortly before midnight on August 25, while riding a bicycle towards a relative’s house on Croton Lane, Lake Independence area in Belize City.

Police had said shortly after the shooting that they believed the shooting stemmed from a heated verbal dispute that started at a restaurant on Mahogany Street in the same area that nigh