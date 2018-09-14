REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, –

A youth finds himself facing possible jail time after a Police raid of a passenger bus Wednesday evening on the George Price Highway yielded over 12 pounds of marijuana and several rounds of ammunition.

The discovery happened around 5:45pm during a check point set up at mile 64. Police say the weed, which weighed 12.7 pounds, and the seven .38 bullets were inside a kit bag that was on a seat beside the youth.

Police have arrested and charged the minor with Drug trafficking and Keeping Ammunition without a Gun License.