Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • Police Charge Plumber with Attempted Murder of Woman REPORTER:  Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, – Police have arrested and charged Wayne Welch, 24 with Attempted Murder, Dangerous Harm and Use of Deadly Means of Harm upon Dawn Parchue, 23....
  • ORANGE WALK MAN MISSING REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor A family from Orange Walk Town is worried about their loved one who went missing on September 9 without a trace. Julio Estuardo Choc, 35,...
  • Police Charge Minor for Large Stash of Weed, Ammo REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, – A youth finds himself facing possible jail time after a Police raid of a passenger bus Wednesday evening on the George Price Highway yielded...
  

ORANGE WALK MAN MISSING

ORANGE WALK MAN MISSING
September 14
17:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A family from Orange Walk Town is worried about their loved one who went missing on September 9 without a trace.

Julio Estuardo Choc, 35, reportedly left his house around 6:00 that morning enroute to Belmopan, where he is employed as a driver. He never arrived on the job as has not been seen since then.

Choc’s wife, Edelmira Choc, told police that he left home wearing a red and black striped shirt, long grey pants and a pair of black shoes.

Choc is of clear complexion, stands about 5’5” tall, is medium built and has the name ‘Estuardo’ tattooed on his right hand. If you have seen someone matching this description or know of his whereabouts you are urged to notify the nearest police station.

Tags
missing
Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • Police Charge Plumber with Attempted Murder of Woman REPORTER:  Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, – Police have arrested and charged Wayne Welch, 24 with Attempted Murder, Dangerous Harm and Use of Deadly Means of Harm upon Dawn Parchue, 23....
  • ORANGE WALK MAN MISSING REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor A family from Orange Walk Town is worried about their loved one who went missing on September 9 without a trace. Julio Estuardo Choc, 35,...
  • Police Charge Minor for Large Stash of Weed, Ammo REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, – A youth finds himself facing possible jail time after a Police raid of a passenger bus Wednesday evening on the George Price Highway yielded...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.