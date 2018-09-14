REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A family from Orange Walk Town is worried about their loved one who went missing on September 9 without a trace.

Julio Estuardo Choc, 35, reportedly left his house around 6:00 that morning enroute to Belmopan, where he is employed as a driver. He never arrived on the job as has not been seen since then.

Choc’s wife, Edelmira Choc, told police that he left home wearing a red and black striped shirt, long grey pants and a pair of black shoes.

Choc is of clear complexion, stands about 5’5” tall, is medium built and has the name ‘Estuardo’ tattooed on his right hand. If you have seen someone matching this description or know of his whereabouts you are urged to notify the nearest police station.