DID CARTEL COME FOR THEIR COCAINE

September 14
08:00 2018
As we go to press tonight, there are reports that five Mexican nationals are in Police custody after they were detained on Queen Street in front of the IT Store sometime after 4:00pm this evening. Details are sketchy and Police are tight-lipped, but we have confirmed from multiple sources that the men were spotted as they parked a white pickup with Mexican plates in front of the store and went inside to buy.

Police have declined to comment officially, but sources tell us that the Station has been on high alert because of the 26 bales of cocaine allegedly being held there, and so the Mexicans came under immediate scrutiny. Those sources also tell us that the men are being thoroughly vetted through the Police’s Mexican counterparts to see if they can be tied to any of the cartels operating in Mexico.

