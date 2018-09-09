REPORTER: News Staff, -

Nearly six months after the sensational execution of Ghost Town boss Kendis Flowers 26, Belize City police have announced the arrest of a man who they believed is responsible for the crime.

On September 9th, 2018 police formally arrested Kevin Bodden 25, for Flowers’ murder and additionally charged him with attempted murder, use of deadly means of harm and wounding all in relation to the shooting which took place on March 17th, 2018.

Back in March Flowers’ execution had caused major uproar between some Ghost Town residents and Police who claimed that autorities had a hand in the execution.

Investigators however maintained that on the night of the murder Flowers along with other associate were involved in a confrotation with rival gang members at a popular nightclub on Newtown Barracks.

Flowers left for home and was apparently followed and executed at the corner of Mahogany and Sittee St. Another man who was with Flowers was also shot but he survived.