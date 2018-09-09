Reporter.bz – Belize News

McDonald MURDERED

McDonald MURDERED
September 09
09:30 2018
The first murder of the weekend occurred on Saturday night. Anthony McDonald, 24, was killed by a gunman who fired multiple shots at him.

Police sources say that McDonald a resident of Guererro St. was shot around 8:50 p.m. last night while walking on Baldwin Drive near the intersection of Neals Penn Road.

Information disclosed is that the victim was approached by a lone gunman who fired multiple shots at him which caught him to his head, left arm and abdomen.

When police arrived on the scene McDonald was lying on the street. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on September 8th, 2018.

