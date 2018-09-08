The police has intercepted 2 cab drivers from the Benque Viejo del Carmen area that were in possession of $65K US dollars. The search occurred in the ladyville police jurisdiction and invertigators are in the process of trying to find out what the men are doing with such a large sum of US dollars and where they obtained it.

The cab drivers were traveling well beyond the vicinity of Benque Viejo, to be in the Ladyville police jurisdiction, at least 100 miles from Benque.

Belize law states that a person must declare CASH possessions of more than $10,000.00 Belize dollars when transporting said monies. It is part of the Money Laundering and Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 1996 (No. 12 of 1996, revised 2003) and was created as a legal mechanism to counter drug transactions and other criminal activity, and give law enforcement a legal mechanism to charge persons that are engaging in drugs and or Money laundering activity.

Local rumors and this News Organization has been informed that the men may have been heading to the FREE ZONE to buy contraband cigarettes.

MONEY LAUNDERING ACT, Belize