POLICE – KNOWN GANG FIGURE APPREHENDED IN PLACENCIA
September 06
14:15 2018
BREAKING NEWS – September 6th.

KNOWN GANG FIGURE APPREHENDED IN PLACENCIA

Police sources are reporting that they have caught up to known Mayflower gang figure Christopher Witzil in Placencia, and he is currently detained. Witzil was charged with three counts of attempted murder for a March shooting on Mopan Street which left three persons, including a women and a minor, injured. It is believe that he was heading for sanctuary to escape the Police dragnet in the city.

These are BREAKING NEWS stories, more details will be available soon.

